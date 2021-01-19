Outgoing Jackson CAO Robert Blaine presented with the key to the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a ceremony at Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba presented outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine with the key to the city.
In an emotional speech, Lumumba praised Blaine for his service and said that he had become more like a brother to him.
The mayor said managing the city is much like playing a fast-pitch ballgame, and that Blaine has been an invaluable asset to his team.
“There is always something coming at you,” he said. “To look to your left and your right where (Chief of Staff Safiya) Omari and Dr. Blaine are, and to know that when you’re trying to tackle an issue, to know that you have sincere people by your side is invaluable.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that Blaine would be leaving the city to join the National League of City’s Institute for Youth, Education, and Families as its newest senior executive.
Blaine will begin in his new role on February 1, more than three years after joining the Lumumba administration.
Since joining the city, he has been instrumental in numerous city efforts, including Jackson’s negotiations to bring on a new zoo management team. His office also has been instrumental in helping the city receive numerous grants and enter into various partnerships to address everything from climate change to minority business disparity.
The mayor first met Blaine at a meet and greet party for his campaign, where he asked him to serve as his CAO if he won.
Blaine initially turned down the offer but changed his mind after speaking to his father.
“My father said ‘at JSU, you worked with 10,000 students. At Tougaloo, you worked with 1,000 students. What would it be like to have an impact on 175,000 residents?’”
Blaine took the position with the National League of Cities so he and his wife could be closer to their parents. Blaine and his wife are from Washington, D.C., where he will be headquartered.
“The past three months have been trying for my family. My wife has been caring for my mother-in-law and father-in-law for the last three months, while teaching at JPS virtually,” he said. “We are moving back home to help coordinate care for our parents.”
Blaine thanked the mayor and the council for the opportunity to serve and is now looking forward to his new challenge.
“When (my wife) said she wanted to me to take a job in D.C., I said it would not be an easy task. We had grown accustomed to a certain standard of living in Jackson and would be hard to keep that up in D.C.,” he said. “But I (told her) I would not turn down any opportunities that would come to me.”
Since then, Blaine said God has opened numerous doors for him. “God has a way of moving us toward our need,” he said. As soon as I said I wouldn’t turn down any offers, a whole set of offers came my way.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.