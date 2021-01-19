Officials: 2 suspects in custody after person found dead inside Rankin County home

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials tell 3 On Your Side that two suspects are now in custody after a person was found dead with trauma to the head inside of a Rankin County home.
Dantrell Jerome Hunter, 27, and Ashley Basham, 46, are both charged with murder.
The discovery stemmed from a 911 call Tuesday morning from Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim, dead, with head trauma.
Investigators did say they were able to quickly identify the two suspects who had fled the area, but they have not released the suspect’s names or any additional information.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.