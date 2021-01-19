Mississippi representatives introduce legislation in honor of Christian Andreacchio

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Several state representatives have introduced legislation in honor of Christian Andreacchio, the subject of the mega-popular podcast Culpable.

The legislation, written by Representatives Nick Bain, Fred Shanks, Adam Calvert, Troy Smith and Stephen Horne, would amend section 41-61-61, allowing for the confidentiality of photos, videos and audio recordings of autopsies performed by a medical examiner.

The legislation would also grant that a court may order any person to view such records for a “good cause” and would provide criminal penalties for violating a court order related to such purposes.

According to Rep. Shanks, the bill would help “bring closure to the Rae Andreacchio family” adding that “if you have listened to Mississippi-based Culpable podcast, you will be familiar with the heartache and the roadblocks this family has faced.”

Christian Andreacchio’s death in 2014 was ruled a suicide by the Meridian Police Department and by the medical examiner’s office. Christian’s family, however, does not believe he took his own life, believing it was a homicide.

The case found new interest through the podcast Culpable, which has examined the circumstances surrounding Andreacchio’s death.

In 2019, the Meridian City Council approved a request to open a DOJ investigation into the Christian Andreacchio case.

Click HERE to read House Bill 70.

