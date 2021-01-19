Log truck overturns after driver tries to avoid collision on MS 18

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is uninjured after his log truck overturned west of Utica on Monday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 4:30 on MS 18.
According to their preliminary investigation, the log truck was traveling west when the driver left the roadway and overturned.
The log truck driver told authorities that a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed over into his lane, causing him to leave the roadway to avoid the collision.
