Local food pantry serves needy on MLK Day of Service

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many in the area are spending the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by doing acts of kindness. Among them are making sure the needs of the less fortunate are met as the pandemic rages.
Law enforcement also took part Monday in feeding the needy.
“It commemorates the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King in a proper way,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance who spent part of MLK Day serving the community at the Felicia Newman Food Pantry in Terry. Vance helped distribute food to those in need on this day of service.
“That’s what he was about, loving people, using love to solve all our problems and certainly donating food to people that need it is an outstanding act of love,” said Vance.
“Loving this organization. Thank God for it,” said Virgie Walker.
On the federal holiday the 79-year-old is shopping at the pantry to help make ends meet in her household.
“I appreciate them coming to Terry, Mississippi, because it’s been a blessing to many people and in honor of Martin Luther King this is the second year. So I’m just truly blessed,” said Walker.
Dozens filled their grocery carts with meat, dairy products and fresh fruit and vegetables; meals provided by the Mississippi Food Network.
“We are open every Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We’re serving our community. We’re making sure that the need that they have is taken care of,” said The Newman Foundation CEO Tyrone Newman. “You don’t want to have to struggle against ‘Do I buy food?’ or ‘Do I buy medicine?’ or ‘Do I keep the lights on?’”
The food pantry is open three days a month but officials with the non-profit say because of the continuing increase in need they will soon be open two additional days.
