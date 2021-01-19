LIST: Several Jackson schools to remain virtual due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serval schools in the Jackson public school system will remain virtual due to low or no water pressure.
According to JPS, the City of Jackson experienced water pressure issues Tuesday which, in turn, affected several schools in the metro.
The list of schools which will remain virtual are as follows:
- Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Rd.
- Lee Elementary, 330 Judy Dr.
- Lester Elementary School, 2350 Oakhurst Drive
- Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Dr.
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Dr.
- Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Dr.
- Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Dr.
- Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Blvd.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.