Kosciusko man charged after assault of Uber driver, police say

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kosciusko man is behind bars, charged with a felony, after authorities say he assaulted an Uber driver in Oxford.
Samuel Robert Hudson, 23, recently turned himself into Oxford Police after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an October incident involving a driver with the popular ride-sharing service.
On October 25, an officer from the department responded to a call from a driver on East Jackson Ave.
The driver reported that “the person who requested the ride assaulted him, damaged his phone while (he tried) to call (the) police, and damaged his vehicle,” according to a release from the Oxford Police Department.
“During the investigation, an investigator found out the ride was ordered by … Hudson. A warrant was issued for Hudson for felony malicious mischief,” the release states.
On January 12, Hudson turned himself in at the Lafayette County Detention Center.
He has been given a $2,500 bond.
