JPS students return to classroom for the first time in months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson Public School (JPS) students are returning to the classroom Tuesday after the entire district was learning from home last semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the first time in months many students have seen the inside of a classroom.
This is part of the JPS Smart Restart Plan for the spring semester that allows parents and students to choose their learning preference.
Under this plan, all students resumed virtually learning on January 5, 2021.
The district then built in its own self-quarantine period following the holiday break and potential exposure during holiday gatherings and festivities.
Now, only students who opted into in-person learning are in the classroom, while all other students remain virtual.
For in-person instruction, the school district says students will have their temperatures checked before getting on the bus, there will be a daily deep cleaning in all school buildings and no visitors will be allowed.
Elementary students who return to the classroom will attend school Monday through Friday while middle and high-school students are on a hybrid schedule.
