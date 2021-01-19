Hernando DeSoto Bridge lights up for COVID-19 victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hernando DeSoto Bridge will memorialize victims of COVID-19. The bridge will be illuminated by the Memphis Bridge Lighting, Inc. (”Mighty Lights”) starting at 4:30 Tuesday evening.
Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, with the support of the Memphis City Council and in collaboration with the Shelby County Commission partnered with Mighty Lights to make this happen.
Council is encouraging local churches to participate by ringing bells at 4:30 pm on January 19. Residents are also encouraged to participate by putting lit candles in their windows at the same time.
More than 400,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19.
