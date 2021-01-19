First Alert Forecast: showery 50s north; sun & clouds amid 70s south Tuesday

TUESDAY: A stalled front will hang over the state Tuesday – splitting the forecast area with highs in the 50s with shower chances north of I-20; near 60 along I-20 and in the 60s to near 70 south of I-20 with a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will likely overrun the area Tuesday night with lows dropping into the 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will hang firm over the area through mid-week with a chance for a few showers here and there. Expect highs to be split again, 50s north, 60s south after starting off in the 40s. Clouds will yield higher rain chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, sloppy storm system will work its way eastward over the Deep South through mid-late week; chances increase Thursday into Friday as an upper disturbance moves over the area. All the while, temperatures will be above average – in the 60s, lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week could total 1-3″. We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
