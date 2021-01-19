First Alert Forecast: showery 50s north; sun & clouds amid 70s south Tuesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, sloppy storm system will work its way eastward over the Deep South through mid-late week; chances increase Thursday into Friday as an upper disturbance moves over the area. All the while, temperatures will be above average – in the 60s, lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week could total 1-3″. We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week.