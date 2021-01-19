Fire at Jackson energy plant still under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation into the cause of a massive fire at a Jackson energy plant continues this week.
Saturday the blaze broke out at Jaxon Energy on Industrial Drive. The Jackson Fire Department responded and was able to get the fire under control.
Jackson Fire and investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s office are now trying to determine the cause of the blaze. The plant was back open Monday.
For several years Ward 3 councilman Kenneth Stokes has expressed concerns about how the chemicals used at the plant could impact the health of residents and the environment.
Kenneth Stokes said, “When I told them years ago this was a health hazard in a danger, the manager or owner said it was no danger. Now we’ve had a fire and we don’t know what was released into the air but we don’t know if these children when they grow up will have health problems.”
In July of last year, a firefighter was injured fighting another fire at the Biodiesel plant. Investigators say the cause of the fire should be determined within a week.
Plant managers say they also plan to make a statement at that time.
