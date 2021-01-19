Explosive detection K-9 ‘Dino’ retires from Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four years with the Hinds County Sherriff’s Office, Detective Dino retired Tuesday.
The explosive detection canine was certified and trained to find explosives at major public events, schools, and federal buildings, but was also assigned to events with dignitaries, the department said.
The K-9 is capable of detecting up to 19,000 explosives combinations and worked side by side with deputies as well as some federal agents to seek out explosives, guns, and spent ammunition evidence in violent crime investigations.
