Acting U.S. Attorney named after Hurst resignation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Effective January 20, Darren LaMarca will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.
On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced that LaMarca would take over the position in an interim capacity upon his resignation.
LaMarca currently serves as first assistant to Hurst.
He will serve in that position until a new attorney is appointed by President-elect Joe Biden.
“Darren LaMarca is a dedicated public servant and will serve the people of the Southern District with honor, dignity and distinction,” Hurst wrote in a statement. “His background in both the private and public sector, including his leadership in this office, makes him the perfect individual to assume the role of chief federal law enforcement officer for over half of our state.”
Hurst, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, announced his resignation recently.
The previous attorney, Gregory Davis, announced he was stepping down in 2017. He had been appointed by President Barack Obama.
LaMarca is a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University and Mississippi College School of Law. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2007, where he prosecuted drug trafficking, financial crimes and public corruption.
