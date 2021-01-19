Abandoned Precinct Two building slated for demolition; Casa Grande up next

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime downtown Jackson eyesore is coming down, following a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.
On Tuesday, the council approved a $130,000 contract with R&C Services LLC to demolish the old Jackson Precinct Two headquarters at 215 W. Pearl St.
The measure was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps voting against it.
Under the contract, R&C will be responsible for demolishing the structure and removing all debris from the site. It was not known when the work would begin. City documents show that a schedule would be determined upon the contract being awarded.
The project is being funded with proceeds from the city’s CARES Act allocation. Jackson received more than $4 million in federal CARES money through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said it’s time for the building to come down, saying that visitors are able to see the eyesore from the Jackson Convention Complex.
“I’ve had lots of complaints about the building,” she said. “It truly is a menace to public safety, health, and welfare. I’m grateful to the planning department for getting this resolved and getting the money in place to be able to do this.”
The vote comes days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would like to use CARES funds to demolish several major dilapidated structures across the city. He said the city wouldn’t be able to tear down the buildings without the CARES dollars.
Jackson’s budget for adjudicating properties this year is around $450,000.
That amount includes $158,000 for mowing grass and boarding up properties and $289,000 for property demolition. As of January 8, almost all of the demolition budget had been allocated.
Lumumba said approving the contract to demolish the precinct could go a long way in enticing other companies to bid on future demolition projects.
“Some contractors are skeptical because we put bids out and don’t follow through, because we don’t have the money,” he said.
The mayor said several other projects are coming, with the Casa Grande apartments up next.
It was not clear when a request to tear down that structure would be taken to the council for consideration, or if the project would have to be re-bid. “The bid expired on it before we identified the funds (to pay for it),” Lumumba said.
The apartments, which are located on Terry Road, have been abandoned since 2014, and are a major eyesore and health hazard for residents.
