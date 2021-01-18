South Mississippi small business owner receives Beyoncé, ‘Bey-Good’ COVID-19 relief grant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Beyoncé also known as Queen B created the “Bey-Good” impact fund to help families and small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Beyoncé has donated thousands of dollars to help small business owners, even one here in South Mississippi.
Alexis Williams owner of Aloha Glamour was shocked to see she was receiving over $5,000 from the Queen herself.
“Last week, it was Tuesday I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Williams.
The “Bey-Good” grant foundation is partnered with the NAACP. The grant distribution has been in different phases and many businesses have received this grant.
“I saw an email from NAACP and BGOOD and you know I’ve applied for a couple of grants and I was like okay they probably telling me I didn’t make it,” said Williams. “Then it said congratulations and I said keep going. Then they told me that not only am I being recognized on Beyoncé’s website but she’s also sending me a grant of over $5,000.”
Beyoncé has granted small business owners across the country $10,000 if their application and submission video were approved. Grant distribution has been in different phases. One hundred new recipients will be chosen for the month of January and they will receive relief funds by the end of the month.
Then, round two applications will open in February. Beyoncé has also helped many families across the country with housing during the pandemic.
“Well in the video I said that I wanted to use the grant for my marketing and to take better photos of my pictures to upload it on my website,” Williams said. “Because I have a high-end brand but my pictures don’t depict that,” she said. Her goal was to provide relief to small business owners during this pandemic.”
Williams is actively involved in South Mississippi, and not only is she a business owner but she is the founder of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Black Owned Business network on Facebook. It’s where thousands of entrepreneurs and people chime in on different business topics, advice, and support. Williams is also the founder of the Black Awards Gala, Mississippi Gulf Coast Melanin Village, and director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast African American chamber of commerce.
If you’d like to learn more or apply for the ‘BeyGOOD’ black-owned small business grant, then click here.
