Jackson experiencing ‘high volume of water main breaks’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in some parts of the city of Jackson could experience low or no water pressure due to a high number of water main breaks in recent days.
Officials with public works say they’ve been called to the scene of several water main breaks recently, and are “responding as quickly as possible to address each” one of them.
Breaks have occurred on El Paso Street, Meadow Ridge Drive, Jane Avenue, and at the corner of Edgewood Street and Oak Forest Drive, among others.
On Sunday, crews finished repairs on the El Paso main, and on Monday, they were working on the Meadow Ridge and Jane lines, Public Works Director Charles Williams said.
Last week, crews repaired major line breaks on Greymont Avenue, as well as on Robinson Road and McDowell Road, he said.
Williams expects the remaining breaks to be repaired in the next couple of days. However, with the recent cold weather, he expects more to occur.
“We had snow last week,” he said. “That’s what happens after cold weather - you have breaks on the main lines.”
Public works officials say residents could experience low or no water pressure while the mains are being patched and Williams urges residents to call 3-1-1 if they experience low or no pressure.
Boil water notices are expected.
Said Williams, “We ask for patience while working to stabilize the water distribution system.”
