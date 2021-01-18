Jackson considering private consultant to help reorganize public works

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could bring on a private consultant to help reshape its public works department.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the council will consider a proposal from Public Works Director Charles Williams to bring on AJA Management and Technical Services to draw up a restructuring plan for the department.
The contract would be for an amount not to exceed $244,270, and would last for four or five months, Williams said.
“This is an investment in the department that oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in projects and assets … to make sure we’re on the right path and what we’re going to need to maintain the department going forward,” he said.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote has questions about the proposal, including whether the evaluations could be done in-house or with the help of a local college or university for a cheaper price.
He also wants to know whether AJA was brought on through the RFP process.
“I want more information on the numbers. I want to know if they’ve done this in other cities,” he said.
Williams said the contract is needed, in part, because Jackson doesn’t have the staffers in-house to do the study.
“Who are we going to assign it to?” he asked, saying that current employees are tied up with other assignments.
He says officials with AJA have experience working in local government.
“Mr. Jenkins has been around for a while. He’s also been a public works director. Jerriot Smash has worked for a city as public works director,” he said. “They have members on their team who have municipal government experience.”
Andrew Jenkins, the founder of AJA, previously served as a public works director for Fulton Co., Ga., and Hinds County, according to AJA’s website.
Smash served as Jackson’s public works director from 2016 to 2017 and is currently a program manager with AJA, his LinkedIn profile states.
“They understand some of the challenges we are currently facing in the department,” Willams said. “They can lend some very good experience and understanding in how we need to align the department.”
Williams has been with public works for 19 years. He said the last time the department was reorganized was in 2003.
He said that structure no longer is effective as public works deals with compliance issues with water and sewer, and as it deals with crumbling infrastructure.
On top of that, the department has lost personnel to other agencies and through attrition, while at the same time has had to freeze positions due to budget constraints.
“We have made cuts in positions, frozen positions. We’ve lost skill positions unique to public works in water and sewer,” he said. “We need to look at what really is our deficiencies and what type of people we should be going after ... All of those things we plan to flesh out and address.”
Public works faces numerous challenges, including having to meet the requirements of a roughly $945 million sewer consent decree, as well as having to sort out problems with its water billing department.
If hired, AJA will assess the department, evaluate positions and job criteria, look at job descriptions and salary structures, and look at what performance targets are needed for positions.
The consultant will offer three “feasible alternatives” to improve the department’s effectiveness, and recommendations will be made to the council and the administration, according to city documents.
Williams said it’s critical to have the study completed in the next four or five months, so any changes could be implemented as part of the 2021-22 budget.
“They’re helping us pull all the pieces together, saying ‘this is where we need to go, and here is how it’s going to look,’” he said. “You have to have a plan in place to see where you’re trying to go.”
