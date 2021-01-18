Franklin Graham says ‘shame’ on 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump

“The fact that he gathered up the crowd and fired them up, and whether his speech or manner to incite I don’t know, I’m not a criminal lawyer,” said Rice in an interview with WMBF News. “But I know this, I know that once the people were inside the Capitol ransacking the place and trying to make their way to the Senate floor and House floor and Vice President Pence was in there in the Senate chamber, President Trump was tweeting that Vice President Pence didn’t have the courage to do what was right, and just angering the crowd.”