First Alert Forecast: bright, mild Monday; active week takes off Tuesday

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Sunshine will return after Sunday’s afternoon cloudiness – expect temperatures to work their way back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s from the morning 30s. We’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Clouds will gradually increase again heading through the day with first round of shower chances are expected to move into the area during the afternoon hours. Expect highs to get into the 50s north of I-20; 60s south of I-20. Best chances for rain will remain to the north near a stalled boundary. The front will tend to washout over the area - overnight, but still providing a chance for rain with lows in the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, sloppy storm system will work its way eastward over the Deep South through mid-late week. Wednesday’s rain opportunities will remain low, but chances increase Thursday into Friday as an upper disturbance moves over the area. All the while, temperatures will be above average – in the 60s, lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week could total 1-3″. We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week.
