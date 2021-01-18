Construction on 2021 St. Jude Dream Home going well

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale on Thursday, February 4! Here’s a look at the home, in Crossview Plantation in Rankin County.
The home features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with about 2,500 square feet of living space and a three- car garage. Each $100 ticket for the home goes to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never have to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
Last year, WLBT raised $1.1 million for St. Jude. This year, we’re selling even more tickets!
Mark your calendar for Thursday, February 4th. If you buy your ticket that day, you will also be eligible to win a $10,000 pair of diamond stud earrings courtesy of Juniker Jewelry Company.
