Coast Democrats excited about presidential inauguration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Inauguration day is Wednesday and Democratic supporters In South Mississippi are getting excited.
Curley Clark is among those who will be celebrating when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.
“It’s going to be such a uplifting occasion,” said Clark, who is president of the Jackson County NAACP. “And I can just see people celebrating all over this country because the hands that use to pick cotton are picking presidents and vice presidents. So, it’s going to be kind of like a reaffirmation for us who have been trying to get people to go out and vote. Now, they can see the fruits of their labor.”
Clark has been in and around national politics, having served as a Democratic National Convention delegate for seven presidential cycles, and this one is especially sweet.
“We’re going to be turning a page in a dark part our history, and we’re going to be going into a new era of hope.”
With threats of violence, security is growing in hopes of preventing a repeat of the attack of the Capitol on Jan. 6th.
Clark believes law enforcement will ensure the safety of everyone.
“I think it’s very symbolic that we celebrate and not let these domestic terrorists rain on our parade,” Clark said. “It’s not going to rain on my parade. And I’m hoping it won’t rain on the majority of Americans’ parade.”
Likewise, long-time Coast Democrat Leonard Blackwell is optimistic the inauguration and beyond will be safe.
“I don’t think a bunch of hooligans are going to hurt this inauguration or in the end, prevail in anything that would hurt our country.” said Blackwell.
Also, Blackwell is optimistic about the leadership coming in.
“Joe Biden is a man who has very strong faith. He believes in his heart, I believe, that this country can do whatever it puts its mind to as long as we’re united,” Blackwell said. “We need a grandfather, right now, in the White House. We need somebody that can comfort us and give us stability and that we don’t have to wake up every morning worried about what’s going to happen.”
And Clark added that a change in attitude is necessary for the future and possible.
“We’re going to have to change the minds and the hearts of individuals that have been led down the wrong path for the last four years.”
