Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Terry man
Charles Tiebe of Terry, Miss. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT Digital | January 17, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 6:51 AM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Tiebe of Terry, Miss., on Saturday.

Investigators described him as a white male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Charles was last seen Saturday, January 16, 2021, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hickory Lane in Hinds County.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, house slippers, and a tan cowboy hat.

Charles is believed to be in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 with the Mississippi license plate DBS2858, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Charles has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Tiebe, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

