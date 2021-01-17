Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Terry man

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Tiebe of Terry, Miss., on Saturday.
Investigators described him as a white male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
Charles was last seen Saturday, January 16, 2021, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hickory Lane in Hinds County.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, house slippers, and a tan cowboy hat.
Charles is believed to be in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 with the Mississippi license plate DBS2858, traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Charles has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Tiebe, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
