First Alert Forecast: unsettled conditions likely this week

Throughout the work week we will not only trend warmer, but also more unsettled with multiple chances for rain across the region. We could see rain as early as Tuesday mainly for our far most northern counties. Models suggest we could dry out some during the day on Wednesday before another round pushes on Wednesday night. there’s good agreement that period of rain will be likely both Thursday and Friday. Showers could linger into Saturday before rain chances increase again on Sunday. Make sure to have the umbrella handy this week! Highs are expected to be in the 60′s for much of the work week.