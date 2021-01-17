First Alert Forecast: unsettled conditions likely this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures have been quite mild today in the 50′s and 60′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to high level clouds are currently rolling in as a disturbance moves overhead. Most of the area will be dry for the remainder of our weekend, but a sprinkle on the windshield could be possible over the next couple of hours. Tonight, the clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop to the lower 30′s. We’ll start the work week tomorrow with more sunshine and mild temperatures. Expect highs tomorrow in the lower 60′s.
Throughout the work week we will not only trend warmer, but also more unsettled with multiple chances for rain across the region. We could see rain as early as Tuesday mainly for our far most northern counties. Models suggest we could dry out some during the day on Wednesday before another round pushes on Wednesday night. there’s good agreement that period of rain will be likely both Thursday and Friday. Showers could linger into Saturday before rain chances increase again on Sunday. Make sure to have the umbrella handy this week! Highs are expected to be in the 60′s for much of the work week.
