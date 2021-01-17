First Alert Forecast: showers & warmer than normal highs expected this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dress for the 30′s this morning as you are heading out the door. It’s cold! Temperatures will be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. This is where highs should be for this time of the year. We’ll see more clouds as well as a couple of disturbances moves overhead. We cannot rule out a stray shower during the afternoon and evening hours.
We’ll kick off the work week tomorrow with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the work week to the middle 60′s, potentially upper 60′s.
Not only will this week become warmer, it will also turn more active with showers returning for the region. This system is still days out from occurring, but a couple of inches of rain could be possible, especially in our northern counties. We could begin to see rain chances increase beginning on Tuesday for our northern counties and better chances for showers for the entire area towards the end of the week. We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer to time.
