Alcorn State women coast to victory over MVSU

It’s the first time since 2011-12 that Alcorn State is off to a 3-1 or better start to the conference season having started that year 3-0 in SWAC play. All 11 players that saw the court scored at least two points for Alcorn (3-5, 3-1 SWAC) with Kirdis Clark leading the way with 16 points on 6-10 shooting. Cayla Obillo and Kailyn Watkins added eight points apiece, while Aja Wheeler, Nia McCalphia and Aysha Kirkland all added six points apiece. The Lady Braves forced 23 turnovers which led to a 22-4 advantage on points off turnovers. The bench also played a big role holding a 31-12 scoring edge.