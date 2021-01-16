27-year-old inmate dies at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Cortez Wooten, 27, died around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
It is reported that medical staff immediately administered CPR and paramedics arrived within minutes.
Wooten was serving a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in Grenada County. He was sentenced in January 2012.
An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
