WARNING, GRAPHIC: Parents accuse Lubbock dentist of inappropriate sexual conduct with 3 young boys

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual abuse that may be disturbing to some readers.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal court documents released on Friday detail the shocking allegations made against Lubbock dentist Jason White, accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct with three young boys.
The documents say Lubbock police received a complaint from two parents on Dec. 11, 2020, alleging that White had inappropriate relationships with their minor children, boys age 13 and 17, and was attempting to use them to create and distribute child pornography.
The complaint says White provided sex toys to the boys and requested sexually explicit photos and videos from them, receiving at least one image of sexually explicit conduct from one of them. One of the parents discovered the sex toys and turned them over to police.
The parents, recently divorced, said White communicated with their children via Snapchat. One of the parents told police that White had also touched both boys on the buttocks without their consent.
One of the parents told police their 17-year-old sent White a photo of his genitals and White sent the younger boy a video of himself masturbating.
The boys were interviewed on Dec. 14, 2020 and federal documents say they made statements consistent with what their parents told police.
Here are some of the details provided in the criminal complaint:
After White received a photo of the 17-year-old’s genitals, White told him he had forwarded the photo to another adult male. The boy said White paid him money for the photo, and offered money for more, back in mid-summer of 2020. The boy said White also paid him money to give him back massages.
The 13-year-old said White told him he had to “give me what I want when you are 18.”
According to the complaint, the boy said White showed him a video of a male masturbating which the boy believed was White himself. The boy said the man in the video was in White’s room, on White’s bed, and the narration was in White’s voice. The boy told police he was shown the video in April or May of 2020.
The boy told White, “I don’t want to watch this” and White responded by withdrawing a gift he was going to give the boy.
The 13-year-old was present when White requested the genital photo from the 17-year-old. The younger boy told police White made this seem normal, saying, “guys show each other their penises.”
The 13-year-old also described an incident where White showed him his penis outside his clothing and showed him adult pornographic videos on his cell phone.
LPD obtained the 17-year-old’s phone on Dec. 14 and performed forensic analysis, discovering screenshots of White texting with the boy, talking about the sex toy and asking for what the boy believed to be a photo of his genitals.
Another parent conducted an interview with police on Dec. 14, saying that her minor son had been on hunting trips with White. She believed White had given her son a sex toy and a hair trimmer to “trim his privates” and that he requested video of him using the toy.
The parent also told police her son had been to White’s residence at least once and was hesitant to admit where he had gone.
This third boy told police White showed him a photo and a video of boys he believed to be other local high school students while he was visiting White’s ranch near Post, Texas.
The boy told police White pulled his pants down and showed him how to use the hair trimmer, persisting even after the boy said no.
The boy described White asking him to show him his penis and to take pictures of it for him. White also provided whiskey and other alcohol to the boy during their hunting trip and insisted that they share the same bed.
White even told the boy’s parents he gave him alcohol, but claimed that he “spit it out.”
The report says White also offered this boy money for explicit photos, and offered him $100 to rub his feet.
These statements were used to justify probable cause and accuse White of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography in the time period between April 2020 and September 2020.
White had his office and home raided and was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Department of Justice provided details of the charges on Friday.
