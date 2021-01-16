JSU women roll Prairie View for 3rd straight SWAC win

The Lady Tigers were led by Dayzsha Rogan, who finished with 19 points, four assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Jackson State outscored the Lady Panthers 15-10 in the first quarter, and 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 33-21 lead into halftime. The Lady Tigers defense kept PVAMU’s offense in check all night, dominating the second half as PVAMU only scored seven points in the third quarter.