JSU women roll Prairie View for 3rd straight SWAC win

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers won their third straight conference matchup on Saturday afternoon, defeating Prairie View A&M by a final score of 63-45.
The Lady Tigers were led by Dayzsha Rogan, who finished with 19 points, four assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Jackson State outscored the Lady Panthers 15-10 in the first quarter, and 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 33-21 lead into halftime. The Lady Tigers defense kept PVAMU’s offense in check all night, dominating the second half as PVAMU only scored seven points in the third quarter.
Outside of Rogan, Jariyah Covington added 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. She also had four assists and four rebounds. Cherelle Jones had a stellar performance with seven points and seven rebounds.
Ameshya Williams was double teamed for majority of the contest, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, and one blocked shot.
As a team, JSU finished 20-of-51 from the field while also producing 26 points in the paint, and 25 bench points.
