Hazlehurst restaurant owner believes ‘grace of God’ protected him while being robbed at gunpoint

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Perry Hood walked WLBT through the events that happened Sunday night in Hazlehurst.
“Just as I almost got to my truck, two guys came from this side and two guys came up from behind me,” said Hood.
Hood has owned Stark’s Family Restaurant for six years, but he bought surveillance cameras only three weeks ago that captured 4 men running out from the dark with guns to rob him.
“Well they said give me all you got. They of course grabbed and snatched my money bag out of my hand. The two guys over here, they took my wallet, they took my pocket knife,” said Hood.
Then they put him on the ground. “I laid on the ground for 4-5 minutes. I was just making sure they were gone,” said Hood.
Once they left, Hood went inside and called 9-1-1. Hazelhurst Police are now investigating what happened.
“It really felt like a bad dream. Like a nightmare. When they first came out, I thought someone was picking on me. Then I saw that it was serious. But just like slow motion, like a bad dream. I just closed my eyes and waited for the boom,” said Hood.
Hood believes God was on his side that night.
“I’m just glad they spared my life. And that’s only by the grace of- some people said ‘you was lucky.’ But it was the grace of God that was protecting me,” said Hood.
