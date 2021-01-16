Goodman man arrested, charged with attempted murder after ‘road rage’ incident on I-55

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that took place on the interstate on Friday, January 15.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a truck driver was on I-55 when a blue Tahoe drove up beside his 18-wheeler and fired several shots into the cab.
The Tahoe then drove off, continuing northbound. The driver of the 18-wheeler received no injuries and immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.
Road rage may have played a factor in the shooting, officials said.
Markea Simmons, 25, of Goodman, Mississippi has now been arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and has been charged with attempted murder and drive by shooting.
He is currently being held at the Yazoo County Correctional Facility and awaits his initial appearance.
