Golden Eagles overwhelm Middle Tennessee St., 84-54

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi men basketball team has seen its share of second-half fadeouts this season.
That was not the case Friday night at Reed Green Coliseum.
Up by 16 at halftime, the Golden Eagles kept their foot on the gas through most of the final 20 minutes to roll past cold-shooting Middle Tennessee State University, 84-54.
Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.’s first career double-double, USM did little wrong at either end of the court in snapping a three-game losing streak.
Pierre, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, was joined by three other Eagles in double figures with Tyler Steveson, Artur Konontsuk and Denijay Harris scoring 12 points each.
USM (6-6, 2-3 Conference USA) missed six of its last seven shots and still finished at a 50 percent clip for the game.
The dead-aim extended beyond the 3-point arc, where the Golden Eagles hit 46.3 percent of their shots (11 of 23).
Stevenson hit 7-of-10 attempts from the field, Harris scored on 5-of-6 shots and Konontsuk went 5-of-10.
“We went inside early, so they’ve got to pull in (defensively),” said Pierre, who was 9-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-pointrt range.
“That leaves us open for 3-point shots, mid-range shots.”
USM committed a season-low five turnovers, including just one, unforced error, while assisting on 16 of its 36 baskets. The Golden Eagles out-rebounded the Blue Raiders, 43-42, with Pierre grabbing 10, Stevenson seven and Harris five.
Meanwhile, MTSU (3-6, 1-2) could do little right. The Blue Raiders shot 29.5 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from 3-point range and committed 15 turnovers.
“Our defense, I think, was the difference,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “We were able to get some stops that kind of led to that surge in the last (six) minutes of the first half.”
Up 22-19, the Golden Eagles closed out the first half on a 16-3 run, capped by a 3-pointer just before the buzzer by Konontsuk to lead 38-22 at halftime.
“That gave us a boost going into the locker room,” Ladner said. “Anytime you make that last shot of the half, it kind of gives a team a Iittle pick-me-up.”
MTSU got within 14 points early in the second half, but 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by Pierre, LaDavius Draine and DeAndre Pinckney had USM ahead by 22 points less than seven minutes into the final half.
Tae Hardy scored eight points and handed out a game-high six assists for USM.
MTSU was led by 13 points from guard Jordan Davis, while guard Jalen Jordan had seven rebounds.
The teams will return to the court at Reed Green Coliseum at 4 p.m. Saturday.
