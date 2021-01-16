First Alert Forecast: warmer & active conditions likely to return during work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It felt chilly throughout the day with temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s despite the sunny skies. The winds haven’t helped any with the chilly conditions as well. Tonight, overnight lows will drop to the lower 30′s with clouds increasing as a disturbance moves overhead. We’ll likely continue to see passing clouds into Sunday too with potentially a stray shower during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect highs tomorrow a bit warmer in the middle 50′s.
The work week will start off on a sunny and dry note in the upper 50′s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the 60′s throughout the week. Not only will we be turning warmer this week, we will also be more active and unsettles. We’ll have better chances to see more widespread showers by mid-week through the end of the work week. Some spots in our northern counties could see up to 2 inches of rainfall once we are done with this system. We may see the rain clear out by Saturday.
