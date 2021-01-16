First Alert Forecast: warmer & active conditions likely to return during work week

The work week will start off on a sunny and dry note in the upper 50′s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the 60′s throughout the week. Not only will we be turning warmer this week, we will also be more active and unsettles. We’ll have better chances to see more widespread showers by mid-week through the end of the work week. Some spots in our northern counties could see up to 2 inches of rainfall once we are done with this system. We may see the rain clear out by Saturday.