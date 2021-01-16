First Alert Forecast: quiet this weekend, turning more unsettled by next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are in the 30′s area-wide this morning. Grab the coat as you’re heading out the door! Expect temperatures to climb to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s by the afternoon hours with sunny skies.
Clouds will likely build in by tonight as a disturbance moves overhead. There could be sprinkles on the windshield with a few stray showers tomorrow afternoon/evening, but shouldn’t bring many impacts for to our weekend. Highs tomorrow will be near 56.
The upcoming work week will start out sunny and dry with highs in the 50′s. We’ll see temperatures gradually warm to the 60′s towards the end of the week. Better chances for more widespread showers are expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday and through the end of the week.
