Woman involved in Jackson shooting not facing charges

Woman involved in Jackson shooting not facing charges
A domestic incident ended with a shooting at the Camelot Apartments, Jackson police say. (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | January 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:32 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is not facing charges after shooting a man at the Camelot Apartments in Jackson on Friday morning.

Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said the shooting occurred during a domestic incident, and that the victim faces non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness, one man was shot by a female after the man assaulted her. The woman was initially taken into custody by the police, while the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m., at the complex on Robinson Road.

No further details were available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.