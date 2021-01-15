Woman involved in Jackson shooting not facing charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is not facing charges after shooting a man at the Camelot Apartments in Jackson on Friday morning.
Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said the shooting occurred during a domestic incident, and that the victim faces non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a witness, one man was shot by a female after the man assaulted her. The woman was initially taken into custody by the police, while the victim was transported to a local hospital.
The incident occurred before 11 a.m., at the complex on Robinson Road.
No further details were available.
