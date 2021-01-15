Vicksburg police searching for suspect involved in Thursday shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are searching for a man in connection with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.
On Thursday, January 14, officers responded to the incident on Oak Street in reference to shots fired.
Authorities say the victim reported that Kentavious Ford, 17, shot into her 2006 Ford Taurus.
Ford is the victim’s boyfriend. The victim was one of three individuals in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
The car was struck twice in the rear, but no one was injured, police say.
Ford is being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault. If anyone has any information, they’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 355-TIPS.
In other news, a Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, January 15, following an investigation into drug sales in the Kings community.
Alonzo Curtis, 39, was arrested at his home on Taylor Street and was charged with one count of sale of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Curtis appeared before Vicksburg Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter Friday, where he was given a $35,000 bond.
It was not known if he had bonded out Friday afternoon.
Cocaine, marijuana, cash, and two firearms were found at the scene of the arrest.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.