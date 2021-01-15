U.S. Surgeon General talks COVID-19 with the medical academic community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Surgeon General talked about the state of COVID-19 and its impact on Mississippi Thursday with our State Health Officer and the medical community.
Dr. Jerome Adams shared his insight on the surging outbreak in a meeting held by Jackson State University.
“The studies show that the vaccine is still working even with new variants and new mutations,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams who answered questions about COVID-19 via Zoom for more than an hour.
A panel posed questions to the nation’s top doctor ranging from the vaccine’s safety to adverse reactions, which Adams said are limited and would occur within days. The Surgeon General also recognized disparities in access to the vaccine in minority communities.
He said he took the vaccine and Americans, especially minorities, must not be reluctant when it is available.
“If we don’t stomp out this virus right now then there is every chance that it could mutate to a new strain that is resistant to the vaccine,” said the Surgeon General.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also joined the discussion. He said the state recognizes it needs to do better at getting the vaccines to minority communities and a plan is underway for expansion to more clinics.
“Around the first week of February, we do think we’ll get a large infusion of doses that we can share with our partners and maybe expand some of our drive-thrus,” said Dobbs.
The nation’s top medical official said the administration is working with states to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable.
“Having COVID is not a... reason not to get the vaccine because we do have many instances of people becoming re-infected or becoming infected a second time,” said Adams.
Meanwhile, Dr. Dobbs said demand for the vaccine is high and efforts are being concentrated on getting it to those 65 and older.
