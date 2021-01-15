‘Tidal Wave of Censorship’: Sen. Wicker calls out Facebook, Twitter for booting President Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), in the past month Big Tech has crossed “a red line.”
This after companies such as Facebook and Twitter took the “unprecedented” steps of booting President Trump from their platforms in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot. Trump’s ban from Facebook, they say, is only temporary while Twitter has banned him indefinitely, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”
Instagram, Youtube and SnapChat have also taken action against the president, blocking the president’s accounts either temporally or permanently. Pinterest says they are now limiting pro-Trump hashtags.
The right-leaning social media site Parler, which had attracted over 12 million users, has also been been removed from Google and Apple’s app stores after allowing posts which “incite ongoing violence in the U.S.”
“This tidal wave of censorship crosses a serious threshold,” Wicker stated in a press release Friday. “Conservatives have long complained about censorship on social media, but these companies have never gone this far.”
Wicker also expressed that he is concerned these acts of censorship will set a “dangerous trend” which could “threaten free speech and divide our nation further.”
He is now calling for “congressional action” against social media companies and has drafted legislation which he says will modify Section 230, giving platforms strong incentives to protect free speech.
In October of last year, Wicker chaired a hearing regarding Section 230, noting the danger of tech companies controlling the “overwhelming” flow of news and information the public can share and access. This after Twitter was accused of suppressing a story regarding President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
“Tech companies who take collective action against competitors, like Parler, need to know that they are playing with fire and positioning themselves for trust-busting,” the senator concluded in his statement. “We must fight to promote competition in the technology sector so that our nation can benefit from the best ideas new innovators have to offer.”
