Sal & Mookie’s owners looking forward to new opportunity at The District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime fixture in the Fondren community will be moving to a new location.
Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint is moving to the District at Eastover.
The restaurant has been located in the Fondren neighborhood since 2007. It was founded by partners Jeff Good and Dan Blumenthal.
“We love what we do and are thrilled that so many Mississippians enjoy the creative take on classic New York Pizza that we offer,” said Chef Dan Blumenthal. “Jeff and I (am) excited to be taking our concept to the next level. We think The District at Eastover will be a hit with our customers not only here in Jackson, but throughout the metro area.”
The District is located on I-55 North Frontage Road and Eastover Drive.
Sal & Mookie’s will occupy the building which formerly housed the Sophmore Spanish Club and will join Fine & Dandy and the Cultivation Food Hall, a release from the owners state.
Renovation construction activities for Sal & Mookie’s are slated to start this month and a target opening date of early April 2021 has been set.
The restaurant will continue to operate in its current location on Taylor street in Fondren until the end of March, according to the release.
Good said the move will allow Sal & Mookie’s to look beyond the pandemic, and eventually provide new offerings to customers.
“We’re going to have a walk-up scoop shop. It will be an experience where kids can walk right up to a window and order ice cream treats,” he said. “We’re going to focus on convenient curbside takeout. With the street there, we’ve got a way to make it more exciting.”
Good said the move will also give him and Blumenthal a chance to resurrect the pizza place’s annual children’s carnival. “The carnival hasn’t happened in a couple of years,” he said. “We’re looking forward to resurrecting it on the green space in the District.”
Even with the move, the longtime restaurant owner said he’s still committed to making Jackson and Fondren a better place.
“I live in Fondren. My office is in Fondren. My business Broad Street (Baking Co.) is in Fondren. I am a huge supporter of Fondren and will not stop being one,” he said. “This is just another opportunity to rebirth our idea and make it even more exciting for our capital city.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.