Road rage a possible factor after truck driver shot at while on I-55

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck driver is uninjured after being shot at while driving on the interstate.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the truck driver was on I-55 in Yazoo County when a blue Tahoe drove up beside his 18-wheeler and fired several shots into the cab.
The Tahoe then drove off, continuing northbound. The driver of the 18-wheeler received no injuries and immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.
Road rage may have played a factor in the shooting, officials said. MBI is currently investigating.
