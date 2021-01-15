National Pothole Day: Jackson comedienne rocks with pothole-themed jam

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of National Pothole Day, you are encouraged to listen to Can You Rock Me like a Pothole by Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent.
Brent is a rising comedienne, musician, and military veteran from Jackson.
She has toured and opened for several high-profile comedians: Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, and Lavell Crawford.
Brent said she was inspired to write Can You Rock Me like a Pothole after she ran over a pothole in Jackson.
“I was riding down a Jackson street, just a typical day, I hit the pothole that it literally rocked my body,” Brent said. “And I said, ‘Man, this would be a good song.’”
The song was released in August 2019, along with a video that has garnered over 100,000 views. It has since become her highest streamed song.
“It was amazing. It turned from negativity dealing with the potholes to ‘Hey, this song is a bop! This is a groove’,” she said.
The song even received some airtime in Michigan, which Brent said was quite a surprise.
She said the overall reception of the song has been positive.
“No City Council members or the Mayor have come up to me and tell me to take the song down, so it must have not been that bad.”
She wants everyone to know one thing: potholes are not just a problem in Jackson.
“I’ve been all the way to Africa and they have potholes too,” Brent said. “I want people to know that potholes are not exclusive to Jackson, Mississippi.”
“I will note that since I did the video on that street, which is Mill Street, those potholes have been fixed.”
Be sure to stream Can You Rock Me like a Pothole by Rita Brent! Also, follow her on any social media platform @ritabrentcomedy.
