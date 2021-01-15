Morant closer to return to court for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - How ‘bout this, the Memphis Grizzlies just released their injury report for tomorrow night’s game at Minnesota, and Ja Morant is listed as questionable.
The reigning rookie of the year suffered a severe left ankle sprain at the Nets on December 28th. Not saying he’ll play, but looks like his recuperative powers are super as well.
His original prognosis had him out three to five weeks. The rest of the Grizz riding a three-game winning streak now, even without Ja, Jeran Jackson, Jr., and Justise Winslow.
The Grizzlies rally from a 1ten point deficit going into the fourth quarter to beat the Twolves Wednesday night in Minneapolis, 118-107. Memphis scoring a whopping 80 points in the paint, getting 33 assists. The Griz play at the Twolves again, Friday night in Minnesota.
