Man wearing surgical mask and Crocs robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after robbing a Vicksburg business at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the robbery took place around 6:30 at the BG Junior convenience store at 4110 Clay Street.
Witnesses say the lone suspect, a Black man wearing a ball cap, blue surgical mask and Crocs, entered the store and displayed a handgun as he demanded money from the cash register.
He then took $60 and fled on foot, running behind the store in the direction of the Beechwood Park Apartments.
This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.
