First Alert Forecast: blustery sunshine Friday; quiet, chilly weekend ahead

FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, expect a chilled northerly breeze to push temperatures back into the 50s amid sunshine and some clouds mixing through the day. Gusts through the day could top out around 30-35 mph. Chilly, dry air will allow for lows to drop into the lower 30s by early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure builds in for Saturday as a chilly Canadian air mass settles over the eastern US for the weekend. That will keep temperatures chilly – in the lower to middle 50s Saturday, middle to, a few, upper 50s Sunday amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will run near freezing both mornings.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The shortened week for some with the Martin Luther King holiday will start with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 50s. Quickly – a resurgence of warmer air will filter back into the area through Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing temperatures back into the 60s. Rain chances will also follow suit as a slug of moisture gets strung along the southern stream of the jet through mid-late week.
