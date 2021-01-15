Consider This: Time for a Third Political Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The events over the past week have reinforced what some people have suggested for many years: Our country would be better off with three political parties.
The extreme-right Republicans and the extreme-left Democrats are unwilling to compromise for the good of the country with the moderates of either party. And the moderates feel pressure to stick with their party or face backlash at the ballot box.
With two dominant parties, the gridlock and animosity will continue and that’s bad news for all of us.
With a three-party political structure, legislation and other policy decisions would require two of the groups working together. Something that rarely happens now.
For this discussion, we will call them the Middle Right and Left. In some cases, the Middle and Right legislators might work together and in other situations it might be the Middle and the Left. And when it gets a little chilly down south in hell, the Left and Right might join in solidarity... but don’t count on it.
The division we are experiencing is very unhealthy and very dangerous. Politicians, businesses, PACs and other politically engaged organizations who want to see more common-sense legislation, less of the extremism and a more respectful, less hostile, climate should join together to bring forward a new moderate group.
For the good of our country, this can’t happen soon enough.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.