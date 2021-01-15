City hopes to target North State Street repaving, Hawthorn Drive bridge with one-percent monies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two North Jackson projects are among four up for consideration for funding with the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.
The city is seeking more than $1.41 million in one-percent monies to fund bridge replacements at Hawthorn Drive and Woodway Drive, to repave a portion of North State Street, and to repair a sidewalk along Raymond Road.
The commission was expected to consider the request at its January meeting. However, the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
It was not known when another meeting would be scheduled, and one had not been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.
Broken down, $318,444.86 would go to repaving North State from Sheppard Road to Briarwood Drive. The funds would serve as a local match for the project.
In 2019, the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) awarded the city a roughly $1 million for the work.
The city opened bids on the project late last year, with the lowest and best being from W.E. Blain & Sons, for $1,079,760.95. Engineering was done by EJES, Inc., for around $133,000, city documents show.
Another $478,353.40 would go toward the Hawthorn Drive bridge replacement.
Public Works Director Charles Williams said the bridge has been out for nearly two years.
The structure is in the 3000 block of Hawthorn between Sherwood Drive and Robin Drive in Fondren. It runs over Eubanks Creek.
Jackson received $50,000 in BP settlement funds to help with the construction.
Jackson was directed to close the bridge by the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction in 2018 due to structural issues.
In all, the project is expected to cost around $528,000. Hemphill Construction Company had the lowest and best bid.
The city also is requesting $390,671 for the Woodway Drive bridge replacement and $225,000 to improve sidewalks on Raymond Road from Forest Hill High School to the Boys and Girls’ Club.
The latter request was made by Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks, Williams said.
Jackson’s one-percent tax was put in place in 2014. Proceeds from the tax can be used solely to cover costs for infrastructure, such as road repaving, water and sewer line repairs, and drainage improvements.
Before funds can be spent, projects must be signed off on by the city’s 10-member oversight commission.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.