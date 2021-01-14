WATCH: Man holds cashier at gunpoint in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Madison County need your help to identify a man they say is wanted in an armed robbery case in Farmhaven, Mississippi.
New Year’s Eve, around 7:25 p.m., detectives say a man entered the Farmhaven Express at 3681 Highway 16 East wielding a gun at the cashier, demanding money.
Investigators say the man held the cashier at gunpoint while she placed cash into his backpack.
Before he left, deputies say the gunman then reached into the register and took some additional cash.
He fled the store in an unknown direction, Madison County deputies say.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, you’re eligible for a reward up to $2,500.
Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online here.
