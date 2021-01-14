Ultraviolet robots helping keep things sanitized

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison company is shedding some light on how to clean more effectively in the age of coronavirus.
Cleaners don’t need to expose themselves to a potential infection, because a robot will do the work for them!
Ultraviolet light has been used for years as a disinfectant and hospitals have been using next generation robotics equipped with UV light to keep things clean.
Now, that technology is available to everyone else in a device similar to a Roomba vacuum cleaner.
Tony Gines of Ultraviolet CDE Sanitation gave a demonstration at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
“You can program the robot to come off of the station, let’s say if the mall closes at 9 o’clock and 10 o’clock, you have that robot programmed to come off that station,” Gines said. “It will go around and sanitize the entire building, whether it’s upstairs or downstairs, and then it will go back to its charging base at the end of the sanitation period.”
Tests have shown almost 100 percent disinfection rate with the UVC light robots.
