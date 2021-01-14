Two killed in separate double shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened hours apart late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Two people were shot to death and two others were injured in these separate shootings.
Police have one person behind bars, but they are still searching for the other suspect.
The latest shooting happened on Maple Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police said that 24-year-old Joshua Fulgham was shot multiple times. He later died at the scene.
During this shooting, a woman was also shot while sitting in her car. She was rushed to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Investigators were told by witnesses the two were buying drugs before they were shot. The suspect was described as a tall black man. He is still at large.
About three hours earlier, around 9:30 p.m., police were called to McDowell Road for a shooting.
Police said a man was shot to death during a domestic dispute. The victim has been identified as Brian McGee.
Police said the suspect, Nathaniel Anderson, also shot a woman on the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anderson was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.