Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 65 degrees after a morning low of 32 degrees. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. Plenty of sunshine will continue through this weekend and early next week. High temperatures will be dramatically colder. Expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with morning temperatures near freezing. Windy weather will move in tonight, tomorrow and this weekend as well. Winds will gust 20 to 30mph at times. Our next chance for rain arrives in the middle of next week, but the severe threat appears relatively low at this time. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:18pm. Northwest wind 10mph with gusts to 25mph tonight. West winds 10 to 20mph Friday with gusts to 35mph.