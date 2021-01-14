Miss. helping send first woman, next man to space after final launch test Sat.

It’s called the Green Run Hot Fire test. Why? NASA says the comprehensive test series, or “run,” brings the new, or “green,” core stage flight hardware to life for the first time. NASA has completed seven of the eight Green Run tests. During this final test, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks, and fire all four engines at the same time. It won’t take off, but instead, stay grounded for the 8-minute test. The test ensures NASA’s SLS rocket is ready for lift-off.